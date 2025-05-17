Saturday Night Live season 51 premiere date hopes at NBC

Following the big finale on NBC this week, it makes a lot of sense to want some Saturday Night Live season 51 news.

So, where do we begin here? Well, it goes without saying that the late-night sketch institution is going to be coming back for more, not that we consider that to be a shock in any shape or form at this point. It is likely to last however long it continues to perform, as it certainly seems as though it will continue even following Lorne Michaels’ tenure. We know that there were some who thought that the longtime boss would exit after season 50, but there is no evidence that this will actually happen.

What we can say, at least for now, is that Saturday Night Live season 51 is likely to arrive on the network at some point this fall, and we would love nothing more than the opportunity to learn a date in the next few months. (Odds are, we will once we get around to late August or so.) The first host is likely to be either a big-name celebrity or someone who had a huge hit over the course of the summer.

What about the cast?

We do think that there will likely be some turnover, as there often is following iconic seasons of the show. A few different cast members could depart, and we tend to think that 2-3 people could end up coming on board, as well. Such is the cyclical nature of this show, but we do think there are more incentives to stay long-term now than there used to be. For starters, consider the opportunities that come with being on a show so routinely watched; also, Michaels does allow more side projects than he used to.

What do you most want to see moving into Saturday Night Live season 51?

