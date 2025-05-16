Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 5: A Ghost, Tommy debut?

We know that there are a lot of different questions to actively think about at this point entering Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 5, and for good reason. Kanan killed his own mother during the season 4 finale! That is one of those show-changing moments that you cannot walk back, and it fundamentally changes everything as we move forward.

One big change that is obviously coming at this point is that Breeze is going to play a major part in the story moving forward; meanwhile, another could in theory be getting to see Ghost and Tommy at some point. They are still pretty young within the timeline of this show, but is it at least possible prior to the upcoming Power: Origins prequel? There is at least a chance of that.

Speaking to Deadline, here is what Power Book III: Raising Kanan showrunner Sascha Penn at least had to say about the possibility:

…I will say this: we’re very aware of what the fans want, and to the best of our ability, we always try to give them what they want. I think you know, between all these shows, whether it’s Raising Kanan or Force or Ghost or, God willing, we do Origins, and I think we are, people will get the pieces of the story they’ve always wanted.

We tend to think the smartest idea would be giving us a young version of the two characters at the end of the fifth and final season, mostly because that would be a good way to set up what’s next. We tend to think that the next prequel will happen, though it is up to Starz to make that happen. Is the franchise still profitable? That is the main mystery…

