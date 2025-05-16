Patina Miller leaving Power Book III: Raising Kanan; is Raq dead?

We knew entering the season 4 finale of Power Book III: Raising Kanan that there was a good chance for some huge moves to be made. However, at the same time, we never expected something THAT crazy. How could we?

At the end of the day, what we saw over the course of the final episode was multiple deaths, with the one standing out the most being Raq. Kanan kills his own mother in the finale, convinced that she is the person responsible for the deaths of Famous and Krystal. However, we know that is not actually the case, and he is tricked and manipulated into doing this and acting recklessly.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to see even more TV reactions and reviews!

The death of Raq does make a lot of sense when you think to 50 Cent’s version of him later in life. It explains his philosophy of how killing family toughens you up, and also his treatment of Tariq for a good chunk of his life. Meanwhile, it adds a lot of weight to the line of him going to see his mother — an origin point, perhaps, for the prequel. Kanan will have this move stick with him the rest of his life.

Speaking per Deadline, here is what Patina Miller had to say about her exit from the show:

“I’ve loved [playing Raq], it’s been a role of a lifetime. I have loved playing this character. I have loved being able to shape her and do all of the things an actor wants to do with a character. To tell a story from Season 1 all the way to Season 4, not many actors get that opportunity in shows these days. It was a luxury to be part of a long-running show. I’ve been fortunate and blessed to bring my skill, if you will, and all of the things that I like to bring to my work, to this character, and I’ve worked incredibly hard. I’m incredibly proud of the work, working with this group, the cast, and the crew. It’s really one of my favorite shows I’ve ever had the opportunity to work on, and one of my favorite experiences. I’ve learned so much.”

Related – Be sure to get some more thoughts on Power Book III: Raising Kanan, including the arrival of Breeze

What are you going to miss the most about Raq on Power Book III: Raising Kanan?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back here for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







