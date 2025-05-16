NCIS: Tony & Ziva season 1 trailer breaks Paramount+ records

We do recognize that we are going to be waiting to see NCIS: Tony & Ziva premiere on Paramount+ until we get to the fall. With that being said, the streaming service has a lot to celebrate in the interim. After all, the show has posted some pretty impressive views for its first teaser trailer!

According to a new report from Deadline, the first look at the Michael Weatherly – Cote de Pablo series managed to top 93 million views across social, broadcast television, and digital in the seven days following the May 5 launch (according to Nielsen). This has become the most-watched season 1 teaser trailer ever for a Paramount+ original across social and digital in particular.

So why did the trailer for Tony & Ziva do so well? Some of it likely stems from the super-smart decision to premiere the sneak preview during the flagship NCIS finale earlier this month. Meanwhile, there are just a ton of fans out there who have been eager to see the show following such a long period of anticipation. Even before the spin-off was announced, there are some people who hoped for years to get something like this. Michael and Cote both were patient with this, and also smart to never return to the original show at the same time — meaning that the enthusiasm would stay out there to see them.

Fingers crossed, we are going to get more of a formal premiere-date announcement this summer, and another trailer to go along with this. Because the premiere is still so far away, we do tend to think that more will be done in order to sell the show.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

