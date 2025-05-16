Why is Mark Cuban leaving Shark Tank following season finale?

For those who are unaware, tonight is more than just your typical Shark Tank finale at ABC — it is also the last appearance from Mark Cuban.

Now, we should note that this is hardly something that is taking us by surprise, as the billionaire (and still minority owner of the Dallas Mavericks) made it abundantly clear a good while ago that this would be his final season. As for the reason why, there is not a reason for controversy or drama here — it really just comes down to him wanting to move on and devote some of his time to other things. While he was not a part of the series from the get-go, he joined a couple of seasons in and played a hugely significant role in turning the reality show into a broadcast mainstay. Before that, it felt like it was constantly on the verge of cancellation. He knows how to make good television, but also strike big deals — many of his investments have turned into major success stories for entrepreneurs.

So is there a chance that Cuban returns at some point? Nothing seems to be announced on that subject, so we’ll have to wait and see. However, the series is clearly intent on moving forward and we do not tend to think that anything significant will change about it now. This is a show that may be able to go on forever, so long as the viewership is there. We do tend to think that it is bigger than any one Shark at this point, especially since it has gone stretches without Kevin O’Leary before and a lot of the other investors have rotated over time.

In the end, we do think that the series is going to give Mark somewhat of a fond farewell, one that chronicles what he’s done over the years.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

