The Amazing Race 37 episode 11: Who was eliminated pre-finale?

We knew entering The Amazing Race 37 episode 11 that the drama and the anticipation would be higher than it has ever been before — and for one simple reason. After all, the final four teams squared off in Portugal with the finale at stake!

Given that this season has been all about surprises, it only makes sense that there were a couple more that presented themselves at the end of this installment. First and foremost, Han & Holden are starting to feel more and more like a darkhorse contender despite never finishing a leg in first place. Meanwhile, the 90-minute installment concluded in a cliffhanger!

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more SURVIVOR reviews!

Here is what we can say at present: No team was eliminated tonight. Carson & Jack won yet another leg, establishing themselves as the clear favorite. Meanwhile, Han & Holden finished second and completed what may be one of their better stretches this season. Sure, they bicker a lot, but it also feels like they have worked themselves into a nice groove.

Now, we have the cliffhanger to end all cliffhangers, one where Jonathan (of Jonathan & Ana) accidentally dropped one of the tiles in the final assembly challenge before the Pit Stop. Jonathan had been in a bit of a sour mood ever since falling behind earlier in the leg, but did benefit heavily from Alyssa & Josiah being delayed getting on a train.

With that tile seemingly shattering, is the future doomed for this season’s most controversial teams? It is possible but at the same time, we could be talking about classic Amazing Race misdirection here. Anything could happen entering the finale. Of the two, though, we believe that Alyssa & Josiah are the more capable of winning — largely because Jonathan & Ana feel like they could combust at almost any moment.

No matter what happens, kudos to the producers this season — we’ve visited a ton of countries, and it honestly feels like there has been good backstory for all the remaining teams.

Related – Prepare further for the finale for The Amazing Race 37!

What did you think about the cliffhanger at the end of The Amazing Race 37 episode 11?

Who are you rooting for to be the winning team? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







