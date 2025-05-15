The Amazing Race 37 finale preview: Who will win?

Next week on CBS, you are going to have a chance to see The Amazing Race 37 finale arrive. With that, what is set to transpire?

Well, first and foremost, remember here that this episode is going to be kicking off in a big way — after all, they have to address the cliffhanger! Alyssa & Josiah and Jonathan & Ana still need to check in at the Pit Stop; one of those teams will likely be eliminated, unless the final twist in this “season of surprises” is a non-elimination leg. No matter what happens there, the remaining teams will be heading to Miami, where some of the toughest challenges await them.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more SURVIVOR reviews!

Below, you can see the full The Amazing Race 37 finale synopsis to set the stage further:

“We’re in Miami Baby!” – Teams race to Miami where, after nine countries, 18 cities and more than 29,000 miles, one team will be crowned the winners of THE AMAZING RACE and receive the $1 million prize, on the season 37 finale of THE AMAZING RACE, Thursday, May 15 (9:00-10:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Who is the favorite to win?

No matter who advances from the cliffhanger, Carson & Jack are at the top of the leaderboard. Not only are they coming off of a brief winning streak, but they also feel the most balanced physically and mentally. From there, you have to put either Jonathan & Ana or Alyssa & Josiah, given that they have both won legs on the show in the past. Han & Holden are in third just because they haven’t done that, but they are resilient and we have seen a team in their position win before.

Related – Prepare now for the finale by reading more of our thoughts on tonight’s Amazing Race

What do you most want to see moving into The Amazing Race 37 finale?

Who are you rooting for out of the remaining teams? Share right now in the attached comments, and also come back for other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







