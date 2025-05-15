Survivor 50 offering vote on idols, no idols

As so many of you know at this point, Survivor 50 is carrying with it a major theme via In the Hands of the Fans. While viewers are not necessarily going to be choosing every single part of the game (including the cast), they have been able to vote on a number of things related to twists and various game elements over the past few months.

So, what is the basis of the final vote of the season? Well, let’s just say that it has to do with one of the most contentious parts of the entire season: Idols. Are they going to be a part of this game in some major way? Or, are we reverting back to something that is a little more old-school?

If you head over to the link here, you are going to be seeing a poll that is all about Idols vs. No Idols. Here is where we have a little bit of a controversial take to throw out here…

Basically, let’s just put it like this: Idols do spice up the game. There was an era in the game where idols were too easy to find and almost omnipresent, a part of the game that started with Russell Hantz and moved forward for a good 10-15 seasons after the fact. However, the New Era has mitigated some of that. We tend to think that idols can be useful if they are spaced out here and there, so will voting for idols give us that? All of this is complicated.

No matter what happens from here on out, let’s just hope for a moment that the cast is excellent. To us, that matters more than any one twist.

