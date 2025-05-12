Survivor 48 episode 12 sneak peek: Does Mitch have a plan?

Wednesday night is poised to bring Survivor 48 episode 12 to CBS — are you stunned we are so close to the end already?

Well, the last thing that we are going to do is sit here and convince anyone that this has been a great season — there are likable players but at the send time, they have not been willing to make a move. So many players at this point have been willing to let Joe, Eva, Shauhin, and Kyle be in trouble. Would we love to see that change at the final six? Sure, but there is a certain “castaway who cried wolf” phenomenon going on at this point that is pretty hard to avoid.

Want to get a better sense now of what is to come? Well if you head over to the link here, you can see another sneak preview for what is ahead that shows Mitch claiming that he is actually going to make a move. However, is it far too late to do that? For starters, Eva has an idol still that could thwart whatever he wants — she does not have her Safety Without Power anymore, but does it matter? She could win immunity and from there, give Joe her idol.

The other issue with Mitch waiting so long is that he is relying on Kamilla, Kyle, and Shauhin all being game to do something. We’re not sure anyone is going to be willing to tie a vote at this point in the game.

No matter what happens in this episode, we just hope that there is a certain amount of drama that transpires. While we’re not sure that a good ending will make up for anything else, it would definitely be a step in the right direction.

What are yo the most excited to see moving into Survivor 48 episode 12 when it airs?

