Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage season 1 finale: Who is Scott?

Tomorrow night on CBS, the big finale for Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage is poised to arrive. So, what will the big story be? Let’s just say that at least a part of it will be tied to the appearance of Christopher Gorham as Scott.

So, who is he? Well, let’s just begin here by noting that this guy is actually Mandy’s ex, and that comes with a wide array of problems. He is someone who she worked with in the past, but he seems happy to offer her a new weather reporter job after the previous person in the position, Cassidy Rains, is taking the gig elsewhere. (Is this really the case, or is Scott lying? That’s one of many things you have to think about.)

If you head over to TV Insider now, you can see another preview for the Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage finale that features Mandy contemplating the job offer, while at the same time recognizing that Georgie could have opinion about the two working together. Is she going to tell him? That may be the problem. While it may be true that Georgie has been forced to grow up at an early age, he still may have jealousy. Of course, the thing that may be even worse than being jealous is being lied to, and that is something that could end up becoming a huge part of the story in the finale.

In the end, just remember that this finale is the sort of episode that brings you back to the title of the show — and makes you question if the main characters are going to make it at all.

