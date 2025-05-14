The Studio season 1 episode 10 (finale) spoilers: The presentation

Next week on Apple TV+, you are going to see The Studio season 1 episode 10. Are you ready for the finale to be here? We’re not sure that we are. After all, so much of this show has been hilarious from top to bottom as we’ve seen Matt and the Continental team try to produce results … for better or for worse.

The first thing that we can say about “The Presentation” next week is that it is, at least in some ways, a direct continuation to what we had this week. CinenaCon is still front and center for what is happening in the story, as Seth Rogen’s character is facing one of the most important moments of his career, there’s a chance that the studio gets sold off to Amazon … and yes, it is hilarious that they are being included in this story as an adversarial figure.

Want to learn a little more now about what the final chapter will look like? Then go ahead and take a look at The Studio season 1 episode 10 synopsis:

If Matt’s team doesn’t pull off an amazing CinemaCon presentation, the studio will be sold … to a tech company.

In a way, we do wonder if this episode is going to mark a culmination of the big Kool-Aid movie arc, as we recognize that this may be one of the crown jewels of Matt’s portfolio. He wants to say that he can make great popcorn movies and then also critical darlings — he needs the former in order to make the latter possible!

Rest assured that at this point, the long-term future of The Studio has been secured — there is another season ahead, so you do not have to worry about that. Instead, just picture what sort of insanity the characters will bring to the end of the story here.

