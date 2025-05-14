The Rookie season 8 spoilers: Will Monica return?

As we get prepared to see The Rookie season 8 on ABC in 2026, it is fair to say that Bridget Regan will be back as Monica? Well, if nothing else, we do tend to think that there is a good chance of it happening!

In the closing minutes of the season 7 finale, we learned that the longstanding adversary had managed to walk away with an immunity deal. With that in mind, there is a way to potentially feature her so much more than there was at one point. Who wouldn’t want to see more face-offs here? It is clearly something the show is excited for, and that is why they are glad to revisit this as many different chances as they can.

Speaking to TV Insider, showrunner Alexi Hawley noted that there are some exciting ways that Monica could be used moving forward:

I think ultimately she will definitely play a part in Season 8. It’s obviously early days. The writers’ room literally just started [on May 5], but I think there are facets to the immunity deal that we can play with that keep her sort of active in our world that really work with our storytelling.

At the end of the day, the most important thing that you have to note here is that things can change between now and the start of filming. Nonetheless, it is fair to remember that the writers came up with this immunity storyline for a reason. They clearly think that there is a lot more that can be played around with here, and that is in addition to a lot of the other character-based stuff that could be coming. (Remember that for many fans, the state of Bradford and Chen is going to be hugely important to whatever is next.)

