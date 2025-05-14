The Rookie season 7 finale: Are Tim, Lucy officially together?

Following the events of The Rookie season 7 finale, we do not blame anyone who is out there wanting more of Tim and Lucy. After all, it felt like the two characters were about to turn a big corner — and Bradford asked her to move in with him!

Unfortunately, this is where some of the bad news has to be considered. Right when Eric Winter’s character was pouring out his heart to her, that is when she fell asleep after a long shift. She seemingly didn’t hear a lot of what he had to say, and that means that they aren’t fully back together in the way that fans want.

Just in case you are wondering if The Rookie will open and the two characters are officially together, things are a little more complicated than that. Speaking to TVLine, executive producer Alexi Hawley noted that he does want fans to experience that discussion in some way:

… I do think that the conversation should be had, ultimately. I think the audiences expect that and wants that. Much as it made me laugh to have her fall asleep, they’re going to want that conversation. But yes, we’re almost there, let’s say that.

We recognize that Bradford and Chen are the true “will they / won’t they” couple at the center of The Rookie, and we would love nothing more than to see them eventually make it to a point where they hit the next point in their relationship. Since we are entering season 8 and you never know what the long-term future is anymore, isn’t this a good time to bring us to this point! We at least tend to think so.

