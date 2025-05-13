The Rookie season 7: EP on state of latest spin-off

In light of The Rookie season 7 finale coming to ABC tonight, doesn’t it feel like the perfect time to discuss a potential spin-off?

For those who have not heard, months ago it was first reported that showrunner Alexi Hawley was circling a project that is similar in some ways to the original — with the big difference being that this one is set in Washington State. We know that one offshoot was already attempted in Feds starring Niecy Nash-Betts, and that world has been referenced here following its cancellation.

So is ABC still interested in picking this one up? Let’s just say that for now, all possibilities remain open. Speaking to Deadline, Hawley had the following to say as a progress report:

“I’ve been going back and there’s a script, I’ve been doing some drafts and getting some notes … You know me, I’m a hopeful person, so I remain hopeful. I mean, it would be a great thing. So let’s see.”

Now, our general feeling here is that ABC does not have to hurry anything along here, and this is really just about trying to find a good spot to launch a show like this. It also needs a perfect lead, someone who has the built-in fandom that Nathan Fillion had with the original. That sort of stuff really does matter when you are trying to build up a show from the ground up.

The most important thing to remember here is rather simple, as some networks have taken more than a year to develop projects. For example, CBS let both Matlock and Sheriff Country simmer for a long time before they eventually were put on a fall schedule.

Do you want to see another spin-off of The Rookie at some point down the line?

