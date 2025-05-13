The Golden Bachelor premiere date: New teases for Mel Owens

For those of you who are eager to see The Golden Bachelor starring Mel Owens on ABC, let’s just say there is more insight to share!

Today, the folks at the network indicated that on Wednesdays this fall, you are going to be seeing the reality show back at 9:00 p.m. Eastern, following new seasons of Shifting Gears and then also Abbott Elementary. It is then going to be followed by Shark Tank, which is moving to the timeslot after being a staple on Fridays for so many years.

So what is the most surprising about this Golden Bachelor season? Well, it is shifting back to running hour-long episodes, which puts it in a similar spot to what we saw with Gerry Turner’s season not that long ago. ABC clearly wants to do whatever it can to ensure that the franchise does not overstay its welcome, but we tend to think that this timeslot also represents them hedging their bets in a way. The last thing that they want to do at this point is to bring something to the table that performs below expectations. After all, Joan’s season of The Golden Bachelorette was nowhere near as strong with what we saw from Gerry.

In general, it is our feeling at the moment that bringing on board a former NFL player in Owens is at least going to do something to get people intrigued. After all, he is not someone who just played in a couple of games; he had a real career and then after the fact, worked to leverage it into some other opportunities and goals he worked hard to achieve. He has a totally different backstory than either Gerry or Joan.

