9-1-1: Nashville teaser: First promo for ABC spin-off

Today, the folks at ABC confirmed that you are going to have a chance to see 9-1-1: Nashville at some point this fall. Not only that, but it will air directly after the flagship show! This back-to-back plan is something that we’ve seen other networks do with franchises, whether it be FBI, NCIS, and of course One Chicago over at NBC.

So will the Nashville series work? That remains to be seen, but we know that Ryan Murphy and the other producers are looking to make Music City both memorable and full of great drama from the jump. You also have some familiar faces in the cast, whether it be Chris O’Donnell (NCIS: Los Angeles) or Jessica Capshaw (Grey’s Anatomy).

If you have not seen the official 9-1-1: Nashville synopsis as of yet, take a look below and commence your excitement:

The newest entry into the franchise, “911: Nashville,” is a high-octane procedural about heroic first responders, as well as their family saga of power and glamour set in one of America’s most diverse and dynamic cities.

Meanwhile, you can see the new teaser for what is to come here over at the link here. There is no real footage for some upcoming episodes here but in general, this makes it clear the sort of vibes that the show is looking to bring to the table. We do tend to think that Murphy and the other producers are not going to reinvent the wheel here. Because of that, go ahead and get prepared for some stories that are about country music, southern accents, barbecue, and a whole lot more in this vein. There are certainly going to be similarities to the Lone Star spin-off, but Nashville and Austin are hardly the same place.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

