FBI: Most Wanted season 6 episode 22 (series finale): The end

Next week on CBS, you are going to have a chance to dive head-first into FBI: Most Wanted season 6 episode 22. Are you ready for the series finale?

Of course, it goes without saying that we would love to have seen this show come back for a season 7; alas, its fate has been decided for a long time. The spin-offs to the flagship crime drama were canceled several weeks ago and in that time, we have not heard anything to suggest that they will be picked up somewhere else.

So how exactly is FBI: Most Wanted going to come to a close? Of course, we would love for there to be some sort of closure to the story at large. Yet, simultaneously we really just want an installment that best summarizes what the entirety of the story is all about. Think in terms of a high-octane case, one that does give a lot of people involved some great stuff to do.

Want to learn more? Then go ahead and check out the full FBI: Most Wanted season 6 episode 22 synopsis below:

“The Circle Game” – The Fugitive Task Force hunts down a rogue government operative planning a domestic terror attack, on the series finale of FBI: MOST WANTED, Tuesday, May 20 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Now is there a chance that something from this show ends up being included into the larger franchise? Well, anything could happen; yet, at the same time, we would not necessarily count on it. The one exception to this may be Nina, mostly because it is hard for her to just disappear from the universe given the relationship that she has with Scola.

