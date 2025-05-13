Poker Face season 2 spoilers: Could Rhea Perlman still return?

Following her memorable appearance back in Poker Face season 2 episode 3, is there a chance that we are going to see Rhea Perlman back?

Of course, there is no denying that Beatrix has been one of the most entertaining and notable characters within the world of the Natasha Lyonne drama, and we would love little more than to see her come back. However, this is also a largely-procedural show and by virtue of that, there may not be much of a reason to have a story that is super-serialized.

For the time being, what we can at least say is that Perlman would be more than happy to come back for another chapter! Here is what she had to say on the subject to Entertainment Weekly: “I would absolutely be open to coming back — it ain’t over ’til it’s over.”

Meanwhile, executive producer Rian Johnson also noted to the website that he felt it was important to end the Beatrix story to get the show back to its roots:

“I wanted to pull everyone’s mind back to what really is supposed to drive this show, which is, in my mind: This should be a season of Columbo where you can literally say, ‘I want to watch the Dick Van Dyke episode,’ and you can drop in and watch it and not have to think about where it lands in the season, per se … We do still develop a light dusting of a bigger story over the course of the season.”

With that in mind, we do tend to think that there is at least something to watch out for moving forward when it comes to a larger arc, and our advice is to just watch carefully over the course of time.

Do you want to see more of Rhea Perlman on Poker Face down the road?

