Survivor 48 episode 12 spoilers: Will Kamilla convince Kyle?

Tomorrow night on CBS you will have a chance to dive into Survivor 48 episode 12 — and is something huge finally about to happen?

Well, let’s begin here by reminding you that there are currently six players remaining in Kyle, Joe, Eva, Shauhin, Mitch, and Kamilla. The latter two are clearly on the outs and there is a school of thought that suggests that we’re going to see them picked off, one right after the next. Kyle and Shauhin in particular have had multiple opportunities to make a move and yet, it hasn’t happened.

Is that about to change? Well, a number of previews for this episode suggest that we could be seeing Shauhin actually contemplate jumping tribes. Meanwhile, we also have another sneak preview now that features a conversation between Kamilla and her longtime secret ally in Kyle.

If you head over to TVLine now, you can see a new Survivor 48 preview that showcases Kamilla imploring him to do something, and that this is a prime opportunity in order to make a significant strike finally against Joe. He is easily the most dominant player who is left — is he the right target, though? That is where things get tricky, given that Eva has a powerful story and has held advantages for a significant chunk of the game.

The question that Kyle really has to ask himself at the moment is rather simple: Is he willing to go to the final four with that strong alliance, knowing that he may lose at the final two to multiple players? He needs a larger game resume and at this point, it has been a long time since he made the move he did regarding the Thomas vote-out.

