Poker Face season 3: EP on early possibility

We recognize that at this point, we are only a handful of episodes into Poker Face season 2 — however, why not discuss the future now?

For the moment, here is where things stand at present. The Peacock series is, on paper, pretty darn popular. It has a dedicated following and with its largely procedural format, it could go on for a really long time. This season is twelve episodes, and that’s pretty long for a streaming show these days. That symbolizes the sort of faith that the powers-that-be have at this point.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more FALLOUT reviews!

So what are those behind the scenes thinking about here? Well, in a new chat with The Wrap, executive producer Tony Tost had the following to say:

We’re still finishing up the finishing touches on Episode 12, the finale, and so … it’s like, let’s see how Season 2 is received, see how everyone’s feeling and then have the conversations then. [We] … don’t want to be too presumptuous in a way, and just keep our eye on the ball of making sure Season 2 ends with all the VFX and the sound and the sound mix and everything in place, and then maybe, when everybody catches their breath, we’ll think about talking about the possibility of a Season 3.

Of course, we do tend to think that a Poker Face season 3 will happen so long as everyone else wants for it to take place. We just want to know who could guest star during that, as the potential for there being some big names there is pretty darn high. How can there not be, all things considered? This is a great show to be a part of given that you come in here, have a lot of fun, and then move on to some other things.

Related – Be sure to get some more thoughts on Poker Face, including details on what lies ahead

What did you think we could be seeing in a possible Poker Face season 3 over at Peacock?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







