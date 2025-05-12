The Amazing Race 37 episode 11 sneak peek: Valet roulette

If there is one thing that we know heading into The Amazing Race 37 episode 11, it is that the powers-that-be love their twists. This has been a season full of them, so why not consider that with something that we have not had a chance to see before?

Well, if you head over to the link here, you can see a preview for what is to come that is really all about valet roulette. What does this mean? Well, the final four contestants are going to see if left up to chance as to whether or not they are going to be able to drive in a car with automatic or manual transmission. Given that driving stick is far more challenging for some racers, this could be a big advantage or disadvantage.

For those who are not aware, the remaining teams are going to be racing through Portugal in what could be one of the more eventful legs we have seen so far. As for who is set up to do the best right now, we are leaning in the direction of Carson & Jack and Alyssa & Josiah. They are the remaining two teams who rarely have major conflict with one another. Jonathan & Ana have been on the verge of combustion for most of the season, and Han & Holden get easily flustered when the pressure is on.

If we had to guess, we would of course think that the latter are in the most danger moving forward — after all, they’ve finished last before and have the spottiest track record of anyone left. However, you don’t need to win a ton of legs in order to win this show; you just have to win the last one. If you can do that, virtually everything else ends up okay.

