Marie Antoinette season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at PBS?

Following the finale tonight on PBS, are you going to see a Marie Antoinette season 3 happen? Or, is this the end of the line?

First and foremost, we should say that there is certainly more of the title character’s story to tell. From where we stand, this is really what we tend to think of as a three-season story. We certainly know that Marie’s story does have a defined end point.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to score additional TV reactions and reviews!

Speaking to TV Insider at the start of the season, star Louis Cunningham noted that in a lot of ways, this season was meant to be the beginning of the end — a sign that there could in theory be more:

…From the very beginning, you get that the stakes are really turned up. The whole season has a darker [feel]. It’s not a thriller, but there’s moments of thriller-esque suspense throughout it. And so it’s definitely the beginning of the end. This season is setting up how and why the revolution came about. And in reality, it’s showing that there are so many different aspects to how this revolution started. It wasn’t just an overnight situation. There is the financial situation, there’s the Diamond Necklace Affair, there’s the Palais-Royal, and the cousin’s influence there. And there’s weather. Weather was a big thing. They had some of the worst winters in history, and so all the grain was frozen. They couldn’t harvest anything. And then some people were buying up all the grain. There are so many different aspects to everything, and it’s really interesting.

We do tend to think there is a legitimate chance that we do get to see the show back, especially since PBS series in general often have a story they see through. Of course, we also do have to acknowledge that this is not a cheap show to make — even though it is worth noting that the network is not directly funding the BBC / Canal+ production themselves.

Do you think that we are going to be seeing a Marie Antoinette season 3 happen?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do, come back for some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







