Brilliant Minds season 2 renewal: Hopeful signs at NBC?

Is there a reason to think that a Brilliant Minds season 2 is going to happen at NBC? Well, let’s just say there are some reasons for hope.

So, where do we start? The most natural place here is just noting that at present, the Zachary Quinto series is still waiting for its fate to be clear. Yesterday, the network did opt to cancel a number of shows, whether it be Suits LA, Found, The Irrational, Lopez vs. Lopez, or Night Court. Grosse Pointe Garden Society is unlikely to return, at least at the network. Does this mean that the medical drama does have a chance?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to score further TV reactions and reviews!

Well, let’s just frame the discussion in this way: If NBC really wanted to cancel Brilliant Minds, they would have had a golden opportunity to do that. They didn’t and because that that, we have a larger reason for hope than before. This is a show that could fit in on Monday nights again, or even on Thursdays with Found now over.

Is there any reason to still be concerned?

We would say yes, with it being tied to the most part to what is going on here when it comes to the NBA. With basketball taking a night of programming on NBC, there are going to be a lot of cancellations. We’ve seen that play out already, and the fact that Brilliant Minds’ future has not been determined suggests that there are talks. However, that does not mean these talks are going to end in a positive way. We do think that medical dramas are super hot right now, so it may just come down to budget, in addition to everything we have said about real estate already.

Related – Be sure to get some more news right now regarding Brilliant Minds

Do you think we are going to get news on a Brilliant Minds season 2 in the near future?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







