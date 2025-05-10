Found season 3: Could it air elsewhere after cancellation?

After the saddening cancellation this week at NBC, is there a chance that a Found season 3 could end up airing somewhere else?

Well, before we get too far into anything more here, let’s just go ahead and note that the series’ cancellation is, in part, due to atypical circumstances. If the network had not sacrificed a night on their schedule for NBA basketball, we tend to think there was a better chance that it stayed around. As things stand now, the network is bringing back five hours of Dick Wolf plus The Voice, and that does not leave a lot of room for other stuff — especially since Sunday nights have football for a good chunk of the season.

Now, here is what we can say about the future of Found at present. According to Variety, there is a chance that studio Warner Bros. TV tries to shop the show elsewhere. We have seen the studio have success moving shows to other homes over the years — take, for example, the likes of Lucifer and Longmire. The challenge here, though, is that this show is a procedural with a few serialized components, and that may not make it ideal for some streaming services.

At this point, we would honestly say that the ideal situation for this show may be moving to Max, a service that Warner Bros. Discovery owns — and with that, it stands to generate more profit there. Meanwhile, we saw with The Pitt that somewhat “traditional” TV shows can succeed there, and it would allow the producers in this situation to make the series even darker and to take some more risks.

As is often the case here, we wouldn’t move forward with any expectations that Found gets saved. That is less about this show, and more about the current TV economy.

