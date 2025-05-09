Poker Face season 2 episode 3: Richard Kind on John Mulaney

There are a number of different things to love about Poker Face season 2 episode 3, but why not talk about some of the guest stars?

Well, for those who did not know, this installment features John Mulaney as an FBI agent who just so happens to be involved in a nefarious twist. Interestingly, it also just so happened to include Richard Kind! The two are a part of Everybody’s Live, Netflix’s late-night talk show that was spun off of Everybody’s in LA.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some POKER FACE reviews!

So, here is the big question we can imagine a lot of people having — was it intentional that Kind and Mulaney were in the same episode? As it turns out, not at all! Speaking to TV Insider, here is at least some of what Richard had to say:

That was a mere happy coincidence. I think they looked for a character that looked like John Mulaney, and they got John Mulaney. And they looked for a character that [looked like] Richard Kind, and I took it, and we just happened to be on set together. It had nothing to do with the great good fortune that I have of working with him every week. I think if it did have something to do with it, I would’ve had a lot more scenes with him.

What Kind is saying here is fairly true, as the two weren’t in a ton of the episode together — even though them just being around each other was a whole lot of fun.

Unfortunately, the bad news here for Kind’s character of Jeffrey is that he’s now dead — meaning that this is very much a one-and-done episode and there is no real chance that we are going to see him back. (Of course, this show is really designed to be a series of one-offs.)

Related – Get some more news on what Poker Face season 2 episode 4 will look like

What did you think about Richard Kind and John Mulaney on Poker Face season 2 episode 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







