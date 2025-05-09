Bad Monkey season 2 premiere date: A May 2025 update

Is there a chance that we’re going to learn more about a Bad Monkey season 2 between now and the end of this month?

There is of course a lot of great stuff that could be coming up with Vince Vaughn and the rest of the cast moving forward, but we should start off by noting the following: There is another version of the show on the way. However, it is not going to be a straight-up adaptation of the book Razor Girl. That is what we originally expected once upon a time but things have since changed.

In general, we do believe that Apple TV+ is going to do whatever they can to make the show a success already and with the big audience for season 1, we tend to think the bar is set high for whatever is next. The streaming service has not announced that much as of yet save for that renewal, but could that change sooner rather than later? There is a reason to think that it could before long.

The unfortunate news

Well, let’s just go ahead and note the following: The second season of Bad Monkey is likely still a long ways away from coming back. It would be awesome in the event that we have a chance to see it return later this year, but that feels unlikely. To us, the best-case scenario is that we see it return in the first half of 2026 and if that happens, an exact date could be revealed close to the end of the year.

Now, there is one other interesting silver lining that we can share about the show not adapting Razor Girl for the second season. Basically, there is a chance that they could do that for a potentially third season! We do not believe the show has reached its end now or anytime soon.

