The Irrational canceled at NBC; no season 3 on the way

We do think that the fate of The Irrational has looked quite grim for a while at NBC; alas, today, the bad news was confirmed.

According to a report from Deadline, the Jesse L. Martin mystery series has been formally canceled after just one year. There is no official exact reason why, but it is clearly tied to performance.

The first season of The Irrational got off to a great start when it aired in fall 2023, but it may have been aided by both a great lead-in and then also the fact that there was less competition. Remember that this fall was the end of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, which made it so that there were fewer shows that were on the air as competition. An audience, starved of scripted programming, flocked to the new episodes.

Unfortunately, the ratings were down significantly for the second season, and this is why we’ve gotten to this point. You also have to remember here that NBC has to clear room on their schedule for the NBA, which is going to be a part of their lineup after a rights deal was secured several months ago.

Could another network or streaming service pick the show up?

Never say never with this sort of thing, but there are not too many indicators out there at resent that this is something to anticipate. Instead, we just imagine that the most-likely scenario here is that we have regrettably reached the end of the line. We will have to wait and see if there are any significant efforts out there to try and shop the series around to another buyer.

