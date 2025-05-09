SWAT season 8 episode 21, 22 spoilers: The series finale event

As we get ourselves prepared to see SWAT season 8 episode 21 on CBS next week, we hope that you are feeling sentimental. After all, both it and episode 22 are airing back to back, and they will serve as an epic two-hour series finale event.

It has been several weeks now since the Shemar Moore series got the bad news and unfortunately, we have yet to air of it being revived anywhere else. Because of all this, we are preparing to enter the next installment thinking that it is going to be the end of the road.

So what more can we expect to see here? Well, go ahead and check out the synopses for both hours below…

Season 8 episode 21, “Ride or Die” – When an auto carrier truck gets hijacked by a high-speed crew, Hondo encounters a ghost from his past – a violent car thief thought to be long-dead. As the brutal road warriors tear across L.A. in pursuit of a mysterious $60 million car, Hondo’s old rivalry reignites, and he’s forced to confront a long-held fear. Also, Gamble is thrust into a personal crisis when her brother, Leon, becomes tangled in the investigation, putting Gamble’s SWAT future in jeopardy, in the first part of the two-hour series finale of S.W.A.T., Friday, May 16 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Season 8 episode 22, “Return to Base” – The SWAT team undertakes its final mission when a violent crew of ex-pat Russian mercenaries holds Los Angeles hostage after planting hundreds of hidden explosives across the city in a bid to extort the release of their brutal leader, Dmitri Rykov. When Rykov is brought to SWAT for safekeeping, SWAT HQ comes under attack, forcing Hondo and 20-Squad to fight for their very survival, in the second part of the two-hour series finale of S.W.A.T., Friday, May 16 (10:00-11:00 PM ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

For now, our expectation is that we are going to be seeing a lot of emotional moments from top to bottom here — we can’t say that everything will be wrapped up. Let’s just hope that a lot of them are and we aren’t left screaming at our televisions.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

