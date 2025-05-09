Top Chef season 22 episode 10 spoilers: Road to semifinals

After tonight’s Mission: Impossible challenge, do you want to know more about Top Chef season 22 episode 10 on Bravo?

Well, the first thing that we should note here is that we are getting close to the end of the season! There is only a handful of installments to come. Because of that we imagine that the competition will be more fierce … and isn’t there also a chance that the eliminations become more shocking? As of right now, we would still contend that Tristen is still the favorite to win, even though Massimo has done a good job surging as of late. (Our personal dream scenario is that Tristen wins, but that Massimo ends up getting some other TV show where he can continue to spin out entertainment gold.)

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more SURVIVOR reviews!

So what sort of challenges can you expect to see from here? Below, you can see the full Top Chef season 22 episode 10 synopsis with more insight into what lies ahead:

Comedian Punkie Johnson tests the chefs’ creativity when they’re asked to create a dish using only items found in a Canadian convenience store; the chefs pay homage to the four seasons using only produce from Montreal’s rooftop gardens.

The convenience store part of it could be especially interesting based in part on where the contestants are, and also the fact that they could be working with a lot of ingredients that they are not altogether familiar with at present. This is going to be really complicated for them. Of course, this is where every single decision becomes all the more important, as the end of the season is right around the corner. There is also still another variable that you have to remember here in Last Chance Kitchen — after all, someone is going to end up returning from there before we get to the very end.

What do you think we are going to see moving into Top Chef season 22 episode 10?

Be sure to let us know in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to come back here for some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







