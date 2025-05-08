Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage season 1 episode 21, 22 spoilers

Next week on CBS, you are going to have a chance to see Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage season 1 episode 21, and episode 22 to go along with it. Are you ready?

Of course, there are a number of different things that are well-worth talking through at the moment, but it makes sense to begin by noting that these installments are going to function as a one-hour finale event. There could be some twists that we see throughout, and we do of course wonder just how everything will progress. A big part of what makes the show interesting comes via its title — this is about a relationship that we know from The Big Bang Theory does not necessarily work out. Or, could it still? There are still a wide array of different manners in which it could evolve. For now, we just hope that the final two episodes this season start to give us more clarity.

Want to learn more now about what is to come in the finale? Then check out the two synopses below…

Season 1 episode 21, “Guilt Boots” – Georgie panics when he learns that Jim is considering selling the tire store to his rival, and Mandy’s forced to confront a long-running lie, on part one of the first season finale of GEORGIE & MANDY’S FIRST MARRIAGE, Thursday, May 15 (8:00-8:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Season 1 episode 22, “Big Decisions” – Tensions rise when Georgie finds out the truth about Mandy’s boss, and Georgie does all he can to buy the tire store before Jim sells it, on part two of the first season finale of GEORGIE & MANDY’S FIRST MARRIAGE, Thursday, May 15 (8:30-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Given that a season 2 has already been ordered here for the series, you at least do not have to worry about that. Instead, just worry about what could be happening to some of the characters. Is a cliffhanger incoming?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

