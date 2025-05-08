Yellowstone spin-off Y: Marshals, starring Luke Grimes, set for 2026

For everyone out there curious to get some big news on a Yellowstone – Kayce Dutton spin-off, let’s just say that we’ve got it!

Today, CBS confirmed that at some point early in 2026, you are going to see Y: Marshals, a new spin-off set to star Luke Grimes as the aforementioned character. At this point, there has not been a lot else said about it, but we can say that it will air after Tracker at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Yellowstone season 5 videos!

For those who are unaware, Marshals is a working title and per the network, here is how it is being described:

With the Yellowstone Ranch behind him, Dutton joins an elite unit of U.S. Marshals, combining his skills as a cowboy and Navy SEAL to bring range justice to Montana, where he and his teammates must balance family, duty and the high psychological cost that comes with serving as the last line of defense in the region’s war on violence.

There are no other confirmed cast members yet, but we should note that unlike Yellowstone, Taylor Sheridan will not be the day-to-day showrunner on this series. Instead, that is going over to Spencer Hudnut, coming off of his run in the role on SEAL Team. It feels clear just based on his experience there that he is well-qualified to take on this position; Sheridan is still involved in the series as an executive producer, so you do not have to worry about that.

Beyond the Grimes show, remember that there is a chance for a lot of different off-shoots from the original series. One in The Madison has already been filmed. Meanwhile, there has been discussion for a while about a spin-off featuring Beth (Kelly Reilly) and Rip (Cole Hauser), but we have yet to hear much when it comes to a premiere date.

What do you think about the idea of this Yellowstone spin-off, and do you think it will work?

Be sure to let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







