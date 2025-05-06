Alert: Missing Persons Unit season 3 episode 8: A look at ‘Carmen’

Next week on Fox, you are going to be seeing Alert: Missing Persons Unit season 3 episode 8 — do you want to know a bit more?

Well, this is where we should remind you first and foremost like we are close to the end of the season. That means that we’re going to see most likely a handful of stories escalate and honestly, we’re prepared for that. It is hard to imagine that the producers are going to do anything as big as what we saw with the death of Nikki, but is that really possible? It’s hard to imagine it is at this point.

Below, you can see the full Alert: Missing Persons Unit season 3 episode 8 (“Carmen”) synopsis with more thoughts on what lies ahead:

When a customs broker goes missing, MPU discovers that she is an undercover FBI informant now being forced to transport a little girl over the border to her criminal father. Jason and Mike find a tablet at the girl’s last known location, and defying the FBI’s orders while working alongside Lt. Gabrielle Bennett, Jason goes undercover in order to rescue both the customs broker and the girl in the all-new “Carmen” episode of Alert: Missing Persons Unit airing Tuesday, May 13 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (ALE-217) (TV-14 D,L,V)

So what is going to make this installment stand out? Well, any undercover case is always going to be interesting just because of the opportunity it presents to do something different. Yet, Alert is still for the most part a procedural, and we’re not sure that anything you see here is going to carry over necessarily into the end of the season. The writers may feel still like there is an opportunity in episode 9 to deliver on more of that.

