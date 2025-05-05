The Boys season 5: More on Jared Padalecki, Misha Collins roles

We recognize that there are a number of things to be excited about entering The Boys season 5 on Prime Video. After all, this is the final chapter of the story and just by virtue of that alone, there is definitely going to be a lot of interesting full-circle moments.

Beyond all of that, though, there is also going to be a real treat thrown in here for longtime fans of Supernatural! Not only are you going to have a chance to see Jared Padalecki and Misha Collins appear in the final episodes, but show boss (and Supernatural creator) Eric Kripke has confirmed that they will also be on-screen with Jensen Ackles. To the surprise of no one, he clearly understood the assignment when he decided to bring the actors over to the superhero satire.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to see some further TV reactions and reviews!

Speaking to TV Insider, Kripke confirmed what so many of us wanted to her with him saying the following:

“It’s a blast. We already shot it … I will confirm that Jared, Jensen, and Misha are all in the same frame together, and in the same storyline, and interacting with each other.”

Ultimately, this may not give away the exact roles that the actors are going to play alongside Ackles’ Soldier Boy, but there’s a chance that the legendary Supe could be out in the world again following the events of the season 4 finale. Of course another possibility is that you see them turn up in some sort of flashback, but we’re not sure how much Kripke and the producers of The Boys are interested in mining that world, given that there is a prequel in the works right now in Vought Rising that we are very-much eager to hear more about in time.

What are you the most eager to see moving into The Boys season 5 when it arrives?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to also come back for some more updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







