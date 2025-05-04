Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO, 5/4?

Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? We recognize that in the coming hours, there could be some confusion.

After all, there is a little bit of good and bad news to report here. First and foremost, though, let’s just start off with saying that you are going to be seeing more of the late-night comedy show tonight. However, you are going to be waiting a little while longer in order to get it. For starters, you have The Last of Us on the air tonight, but then also the extended series finale of The Righteous Gemstones and then also The Rehearsal after the fact. For now, it appears as though Oliver’s show will be airing at around 11:30 p.m. Eastern time. We recognize that a lot of people watch on Max or YouTube after the fact but for those who watch live, consider this information worth noting.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to score additional TV reactions and reviews!

As for what you are going to see over the course of tonight, there are still a lot of question marks worth wondering about there. Take, for starters, whether there is a singular topic that makes sense for the first part of the episode; or, what sort of main segment we will get. Once again we do tend to think that we are going to dive into something here that could be reasonably timeless in nature, at least in the sense that it will be relevant online for a few months after the fact.

We’ve said this before and we’ll keep noting it: Some of Oliver’s best work is often covering international stories and personally, we would like to see him discuss further what happened with the elections in both Australia and Canada. Some of his other segments, whether it be about tariffs or about ICE, were informative but also contained headlines we have seen elsewhere.

What do you most want to see moving into Last Week Tonight with John Oliver?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







