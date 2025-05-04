This City Is Ours season 1 episode 8 spoilers: The big finale!

Next week on BBC One, we are going to be seeing This City Is Ours season 1 episode 8 — are you ready for what is ahead?

Well, first and foremost, we really should just go ahead and note that this is the final episode of the season … but will it be the last one in general? It does seem like there could potentially be more of the show but at the same time, this is not something that is guaranteed. The powers-that-be are likely to figure this out over the course of the next few months, and will base it on total viewership and whatever ideas are out there from the creative team.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more TV reactions and reviews!

Now, we don’t want to get too far ahead of ourselves here, given that the finale is likely to pack a lot of drama from start to finish. Below, you can check out the full This City Is Ours season 1 episode 8 synopsis with other insight on what lies ahead:

Jamie remains suspicious of Michael, despite his attempts to walk away. Jamie goes rogue, leading to a gripping final showdown.

Now, we knew from earlier on this season that the producers have no problem deciding to kill off characters if it suits the story — though granted, not a lot of them are played by Sean Bean a.k.a. the guy who dies all the time.

Will every loose end be tied up?

Well, we do tend to think that there is a good chance that we get a lot of answers … but maybe a few different teases for what could be coming next. We do tend to think that in general, British dramas do tend to operate in a way where each season often stands on their own.

What do you most want to see moving into This City Is Ours season 1 episode 8 when it airs?

How do you think the story will wrap up? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







