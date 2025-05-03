Destination X trailer, new details for NBC reality competition

Tonight on NBC following the Kentucky Derby, you are going to have a chance to see a new series in Destination X. What more can we say about it?

Well, first and foremost, let’s just note that this is clearly going to represent the network trying to take advantage of what worked with Deal or No Deal Island. The show is taking a concept that is somewhat familiar (geo-guessing) and then blowing it up. Meanwhile, you have a familiar host here in Jeffrey Dean Morgan and then also a contestant pool that includes at least a few familiar faces — take former Bachelor Peter Weber or Big Brother winner Josh Martinez.

Want to know more about the show? You can take a look at the trailer here, or the official synopsis below:

In the bold travel competition series, Europe is turned into a real-life gameboard as complete strangers are invited to participate in the trip of a lifetime and the ultimate geo-guessing contest. These adventurous players will traverse each country on a blacked-out “Destination X” bus with the goal of figuring out where the “X” they are each week. In each episode, the players disembark the bus to visit unique and unfamiliar tourist attractions that have been gamified into experiential challenges. They will need to rely on their knowledge of pop culture, history, geography and observational skills to win clues to their current location and earn an all-important advantage. Contestants must tap into their own personal expertise, identify hidden clues that are disguised as artifacts and discern intentional misdirects from competitors to ultimately determine their whereabouts.

Each player’s strategic gameplay is tested as they eat, sleep and travel together through Europe’s most desirable locations on the “Destination X” bus. The players each share an unmistakable sense of wanderlust, but with constantly shifting alliances and unexpected adversaries, they’re forced to discover who they can trust, whose strengths will take them the farthest, and who to send to the Map Room.

Ultimately, this is the show that easily could prove to be a big hit — we’ll just have to wait and see if the concept is executed perfectly.

