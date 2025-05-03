Mayor of Kingstown season 4 premiere date: May 2025 update

Is there a chance we will hear something more about a Mayor of Kingstown season 4 premiere date before May is over? There is a reason for excitement!

Well, the first order of business here is noting that an announcement is really going to be coming right around the corner. Doesn’t it have to? There is a little bit of evidence of that…

So what is the biggest reason for us to get some news here sooner rather than later? It actually comes down to the key art above, which references the fact that season 3 premiered on June 2 last year. That makes us think that season 4, which kicked off filming months ago, will be arriving sooner rather than later. The Jeremy Renner series is one that needs a fairly rapid turnaround to keep its current momentum and luckily, we tend to think it is more than capable of that.

One other reason for Paramount+ to get the news out there is tied to what their schedule is going to be this summer. While we recognize that they have some other shows on the go including Criminal Minds: Evolution, they have not had a Taylor Sheridan production on since the end of 1923 earlier this year, and we know that a super-producer is one of the most important people that the streamer has.

As for what lies ahead this season…

We do tend to think that there is a lot of chaos coming up, mostly due to the fact that multiple enemies are now gone; however, at the same time, we also tend to think Iris’ death is going to loom large. How in the world is Mike going to recover from that?

What do you most want to see moving into Mayor of Kingstown season 4 when it arrives?

