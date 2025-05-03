Alien: Earth premiere date: A May 2025 update

At some point between now and the end of May, are we going to hear about an Alien: Earth premiere date over at FX? There is reason to want it, no?

Well, the first thing that we really should go ahead and do here is offer some reassurance that the series is 100% coming on the air this summer. The network has already confirmed that, so you do not have to worry all that much about this. We also tend to think that there are going to be a ton of further teases and trailers hyping the show up, given both the brand recognition here and also the presence of Noah Hawley behind the scenes.

As for what we know to be coming here for this series (setting in the world of the films), just take a look at the synopsis:

When a mysterious space vessel crash-lands on Earth, a young woman (Sydney Chandler) and a ragtag group of tactical soldiers make a fateful discovery that puts them face-to-face with the planet’s greatest threat in FX’s highly anticipated TV series Alien: Earth from creator Noah Hawley. Lead by Chandler, the series showcases an expansive international cast which includes Alex Lawther, Timothy Olyphant, Essie Davis, Samuel Blenkin, Babou Ceesay, David Rysdahl, Adrian Edmondson, Adarsh Gourav, Jonathan Ajayi, Erana James, Lily Newmark, Diem Camille and Moe Bar-El.

We know that we’ve seen a lot of teasers for what lies ahead here but in general, none of them have actually explained that much of the real story so far. Hopefully, this is something that is actually going to change over the next month — and that even more hype can start to build!

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

