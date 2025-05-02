Grosse Pointe Garden Society season 1 episode 12: The aftermath

There are a couple of major things to note ahead of Grosse Pointe Garden Society season 1 episode 12 on NBC next week. Where do we start?

Well, first and foremost, we do think it is worth noting that this is the penultimate story of the season. Whatever happens here is going to carry over to the finale, and it is also going to be based almost entirely on what happened at the gala this week. We said a while ago that tonight’s episode does really feel like a fulcrum point for almost everything this season, mostly because of secrets being revealed and a whole lot more. We hope that you are ready for both fireworks and some additional revelations.

Want to learn a little bit more now on what you can expect? Then go ahead and check out the full Grosse Pointe Garden Society season 1 episode 12 synopsis below:

05/09/2025 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Friday) : As new details of their night unfold, Birdie, Catherine, Brett and Alice reckon with the aftermath of their gala afterparty. TV-14

While we do not want to sit on here and be full doom-and-gloom, we do have to remember that odds are, this is going to be the only season of the show. We do not believe that a renewal is likely, but if you continue to watch and/or tell your friends to do the same, who knows what could happen? We do tend to think there is also going to be some sort of ending that raises questions as to whatever the future could hold. This is one of those shows that really thrives on cliffhangers. Even if it is facing an uncertain future, why deviate from what is the standard MO for it?

