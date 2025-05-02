Your Friends & Neighbors season 1 episode 6: Coop’s big mess

Next week on Your Friends & Neighbors season 1 episode 6, it absolutely feels as though the drama will heat up further. How can it not?

Well, let’s just start things off here by noting that we have just seen Jon Hamm’s character of Coop do one of the silliest things that he’s done so far. After the absolute insanity that we saw surrounding the art caper, he decided that the next thing he was going to do was pay a visit to Sam’s house — despite their romance / whatever you want to call it. That’s before he saw everything with her ex and the entire situation spiraled even further. He’s tried to clean himself up, but does this make him in the clear?

Below, you can see the full Your Friends & Neighbors season 1 episode 6 synopsis with some other insight on what is ahead:

After being investigated, Coop sets off on a college tour with Mel and their kids while Elena attempts to get ahold of him.

Now in general, we do tend to think that Coop’s attempts to have a moment of “normalcy” are easy going to spiral here. This is a guy who is oblivious enough to think that he can have his cake and eat it too, and that was the whole point of the big monologue we heard from Elena at the end of this past episode. She is someone who legitimately thinks as though he is not seeing the forest through the trees when it comes to the life that he’s now living. Will he ever know real struggle? Well, we could be about to find out.

Also, it definitely does feel like Coop being with his wife and their kids for this long in itself could be a recipe for disaster. We will just have to wait and see.

