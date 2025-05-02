Hawkeye season 2: Jeremy Renner explains lack of renewal

After the first season of Hawkeye on Disney+ felt like a sure thing once upon a time, it has yet to transpire. Why is that? Well, this is where things get complicated.

On the surface, it may be easy to say that there is a pretty specific reason for why the show has not come back — Jeremy Renner’s recovery from a near-fatal snowplow accident. However, that may actually not be the case, as the actor has noted that there were talks once upon a time. The issue? Well, according to him, it came down to money.

Speaking in a new interview with High Performance on TikTok, Renner said the following on the matter:

They asked me to do Season 2, and they offered me half the money. I’m like, ‘Well, it’s going to take me twice the amount of work for half the amount of money, and eight months of my time, essentially, to do it for half the amount … I’m like, ‘I’m sorry. Why did you think I’m only half the Jeremy because I got ran over? Maybe that’s why you want to pay me half of what I made on the first season?’ … This is not Marvel. This isn’t not really Disney, it’s just the penny pinchers — the accountants.

Renner also commented that his body is probably thanking him for the fact that he did not do another season; he has documented the physical turmoil it took for him to come back to Mayor of Kingstown last year after the accident. He has spent the better part of this year so far working on the fourth season of the Paramount+ series.

A Disney insider responded to Deadline after Renner’s comments went viral; they “disputed” some of his claims but also did not offer any further specifics.

