Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage season 1 episode 20: Mother’s Day

There are a couple of things that we should go ahead and note about Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage season 1 episode 20. Where do we start?

Well, we do think it is rather fun to have an episode about Mother’s Day air a few days before the holiday itself, something that is rare since a lot of network shows are either over at this point or focusing on other things. Yet, mothers are a huge part of this series, especially since there are a few who are central to the story. We also should note that this is the final half-hour before the two-part finale on May 15, meaning that there is an added bit of significance behind almost everything that you see.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get additional TV reactions and reviews!

Want to learn a little more now insofar as details go? Then we suggest that you check out the full Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage season 1 episode 20 synopsis:

“Ladies Love Brunch” – Georgie tries to juggle his mom, his mother-in-law and Mandy on Mother’s Day. Meanwhile, Audrey wants to meet Connor’s girlfriend, on GEORGIE & MANDY’S FIRST MARRIAGE, Thursday, May 8 (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. YOUNG SHELDON stars Zoe Perry and Raegan Revord guest star.

We are grateful again that the Young Sheldon cast members are still eager to appear here, and we hope that this happens moving into an already-renewed season 2. We are hoping that we’re going to have a chance to see still some sort of surprise in the finale that does raise a lot of questions about the future. Is there any real hope for Georgie and Mandy at all? We do tend to think that the “first marriage” part will continue to throw fans for a loop.

What do you most want to see at this point moving into Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage season 1 episode 20?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







