Alert: Missing Persons Unit season 3 episode 7: A clear debate

Next week on Fox, you are going to have a chance to see Alert: Missing Persons Unit season 3 episode 7 — and with that is a real mystery. Are we gearing up for one of the stranger mysteries that we’ve had a chance to witness this season?

Well, what we could be looking at right now is a situation here where a father and son end up pointing fingers at each other. Is there a chance that one of them is a serial killer? How dark and twisted are things going to become?

Below, you can see the full Alert: Missing Persons Unit season 3 episode 7 synopsis with some more insight on what is ahead:

When a woman shopping for an engagement ring is kidnapped, her boyfriend asks MPU to find her and presents evidence – weapons, duct tape, and 10 wedding rings – that his father, who is currently in the hospital, could be a stalker. MPU deduces that the man’s girlfriend could be his father’s latest victim and Jason is determined to interrogate the suspect, but is stopped by Homicide Detective Lt. Gabrielle Bennett, lead on the Ring Bearer Task Force and Jason’s ex co-worker on the Philly PD. Also, when Wayne is offered a job out of town, she asks a reluctant Jason to see if she can get hired on at the MPU in the all-new “April” episode of Alert: Missing Persons Unit airing Tuesday, May 6 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (ALE-216) (TV-14 L,V)

At this point, we do tend to think that we are going to be in a spot where the story could end up accelerating — and it may have to with a finale right around the corner. We do tend to think that this is one of those shows that needs a big moment — beyond, of course, what happened with Nikki earlier on.

What do you most want to see moving into Alert: Missing Persons Unit season 3 episode 7 when it airs?

