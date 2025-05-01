The Cleaning Lady season 4 episode 7: Thony vs. Ramona?

For those who are not currently aware, The Cleaning Lady season 4 episode 7 is coming to Fox next week — and yes, it is going to be chaotic! If the title above alone did not make that clear, we are certainly here to do that instead.

Now, we should note that the title for this installment is “Keep the Family Close” — so what sort of family are we talking about here? We tend to think that it is more of a metaphorical one than something that is necessarily all that literal. Still, you could see Thony trying her best in a different role … albeit to somewhat mixed results.

If you do want to learn more as to what is ahead here, we suggest that you check out the full The Cleaning Lady season 4 episode 7 synopsis below:

Settling into their new arrangement Thony tries calling the shots with Ramona. Meanwhile, Fiona has a heart-to-heart with Chris and Jaz as the family’s dynamic makes big changes. With Jorge’s project hanging in the balance, he takes his influence to the next level in the all-new “Keep the Family Close” episode of The Cleaning Lady airing Tuesday, May 6 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (CLD-407) (TV-14 D,L,V)

If you saw the promo, then you may know that Thony has been warned already about what it is that she’s done … but is she going to even listen to such a warning? This is someone who does seem eager to get some of their power back no matter what that takes … but doing that is nonetheless going to have its fair share of challenges. We are certainly eager to see what lies ahead here and beyond just that, precisely how the home stretch of this season will look. Is it going to lead to a season 5? Time will tell.

