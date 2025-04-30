Claim to Fame season 4: Has it been canceled at ABC?

Following the release of ABC’s summer schedule today, we certainly understand if you have questions about the future of Claim to Fame. Is there going to be a season 4 of the celebrity relative guessing game?

We will start off here by noting that the reality competition show, hosted by Kevin and Frankie Jonas, was honestly one of the most entertaining and underrated ones in the genre. There was legitimate strategy that went into it for the contestants, and that made it fun even if a lot of people at home could figure out who everyone was with the power of Google and social media.

So is the show’s future now doomed? Not so much. Remember for a moment here that with ABC in particular, they have a history of putting reality shows on a break and then bringing them back at some other point. They did this recently with Bachelor in Paradise, and they certainly do it frequently with some of their game shows — they recently announced they are bringing back Match Game after several years of it off the air! Anything is still possible for Claim to Fame.

We recognize that the show did open up a casting portal last season, but remember that this in itself does not guarantee anything. Reality, this is just for producers to show the network that there are potential contestants who could make for good television.

Even if the show does not return to ABC…

Could it still come on somewhere else? We honestly think that Hulu would benefit from being more involved within the reality competition space, especially when you consider that a lot of their streaming rivals like Netflix, Prime Video, and Peacock have found their own versions of hits. It would also allow the series to push the envelope more.

For the time being, just know this: Nothing has been confirmed about the future of Claim to Fame. We will see if that changes.

