Criminal Minds’ Matthew Gray Gubler’s new show delayed; why?

If you were excited to see Criminal Minds alum Matthew Gray Gubler in a new role on CBS’ Einstein, you may have to wait.

According to a new report from Deadline, you are going to be seeing the premiere of Einstein come now during the 2026-27 season as opposed to this fall or early next year. What is the reason for that? Apparently, it is tied to limited shelf space for the network, and it also gives more time for the producers and network to continue to prepare for it.

If you had not heard too much about this new show yet, the synopsis below gives you a handful of additional details:

Brilliant but directionless, the great grandson of Albert Einstein spends his days as a comfortably tenured professor until his bad boy antics land him in trouble with the law and he is pressed into service helping a local police detective solve her most puzzling cases.

Now, we should note here that this is far from the first time that the network has temporarily held on to a series for a little while longer than first planned. This is a tactic that they employed with Tracker, and soon after, they did it once again with Matlock. Both of those shows have become two of their larger hits of the past several years. They have also done something similar with the Fire Country spin-off Sheriff Country, which we expect to be back on the air at some point this fall.

For those who want to see Gubler on-screen at some point in the meantime, here is your reminder that he is going to be a part of Criminal Minds: Evolution for at least one episode. There is definitely a lot to be excited for there!

