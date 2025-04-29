Countdown, with Jensen Ackles, gets Prime Video premiere date

If there is something more to be excited about later this year on Prime Video, why not put the spotlight here on Countdown?

For those who have not heard all that much about the series as of yet, it comes from former Chicago Fire showrunner Derek Haas and has a cast led by Jensen Ackles (Supernatural) and Eric Dane (Grey’s Anatomy, Euphoria). The first three episodes are slated to stream on June 25, and it will air weekly from there on out until the finale in early September.

So what exactly is this series about? Well, let’s do our best to kick that off by sharing the official synopsis:

When an officer with the Department of Homeland Security is murdered in broad daylight, LAPD detective Mark Meachum, portrayed by Ackles, is recruited to a secret task force, alongside undercover agents from all branches of law enforcement, to investigate. But the hunt for the killer soon uncovers a plot far more sinister than anyone could have imagined, kicking off a race against time to save a city of millions.

On paper at this point, let’s just say that this feels very much in the vein of what we’ve seen over the past few years with Prime Video. Remember that this is the same streaming service that has a tendency of producing thrillers like Bosch, Reacher, Jack Ryan, and Cross. Having another show like this only benefits them further, and we know that there is a great relationship between them and Jensen, who is also going to be appearing on The Boys once again and has a prequel coming up titled Vought Rising.

Ultimately, we tend to think that over the next few weeks, we are going to have more great stuff to share regarding Countdown. Just think, for now, along the lines of a trailer.

