Night Court season 3 episode 17, 18 spoilers: The finale event

Next week on NBC, there is so much stuff to be excited about. Not only is Night Court season 3 episode 17 going to air, but you also have episode 18 on the other side! These two installments will serve as a one-hour finale and there is so much excited about. Think in terms of notable guest stars, great performances, and also hopefully some sort of tease for what the future could hold.

Also, are we going to have some nostalgia sprinkled in here? We tend to think so, mostly due to the presence of a star from the original sitcom.

If you do want to get some more details now on the remainder of Night Court season 3, be sure to see the synopses below…

Season 3 episode 17, “Funniest Judge in the City” – 05/06/2025 (08:00PM – 08:30PM) (Tuesday) : Abby suspects the courthouse’s new “fun judge” (guest star Michael Urie) may not be as fun as he seems. Gurgs must regain control when her new courthouse welcome video, starring Roz (guest star Marsha Warfield), takes on a life of its own. TV-PG

Season 3 episode 18, “A Decent Proposal” – 05/06/2025 (08:30PM – 09:00PM) (Tuesday) : Abby finds herself in charge of two runaway teens (guest star Raegan Revord). Dan and Julianne balk at the idea that they’ve become friends. A surprise appearance by a mysterious stranger (guest star Simon Helberg) turns Abby’s world upside down. TV-PG

Obviously, much of the hype around the finale is going to be seeing Helberg and Melissa Rauch on-screen together. We imagine that this is one of those things that the producers probably wanted to do on some level from the very start, but you also want to ensure that this show has some time to stand without that sort of Big Bang Theory nostalgia — though we have also seen it in some other forms already.

