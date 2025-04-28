Survivor 48 episode 10 sneak peek: Star and Mary’s ‘revolution’

As we get ourselves prepared to see Survivor 48 episode 10 on CBS Wednesday night, is a big part of the game about to change?

Well, let’s just start things off here by noting the following first and foremost: There is the potential for some big moves to be made. After David was blindsided, both Mary and Star are now well-aware of the fact that they are on the bottom of the tribe. This means that they need to make a move, but are we looking at a situation here where it is too little, too late?

If you head over to the link here now, you can see a new Survivor 48 sneak peek that seemingly is taking place right after the last Tribal Council. Here, Star and Mary discuss using a new four-person group to start up a “revolution” within the game. Who else is a part of their group? The easy assumption here would be Mitch and Kamilla, since neither one of them was necessarily a part of this strong alliance.

Are they going to be able to pull something like this off? Maybe, mostly because Joe and Eva could be a little too comfortable at this point. We also know that the strong alliance is not actually that solid, given that both Kyle and Shauhin are super-close to Kamilla and they each realize the threats Joe and Eva are in the game. Almost everything could turn on its head moving forward.

However, you also have to remember that Eva and Joe both are huge immunity threats who could win at almost any given moment. Meanwhile, Eva has both an idol and Knowledge Without Power! If they recognize something is up, technically she could guarantee both of their games through at least one Tribal. We’ll just have to see if that happens.

What do you think will happen moving into the next Survivor 48 episode?

