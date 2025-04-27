Marie Antoinette season 2 episode 7 spoilers: Last before finale

Next week on PBS, we are going to have a chance to see Marie Antoinette season 2 episode 7 — and there’s a lot to be excited for. There are only two episodes left, and we do believe that both of these stories are going to be stuffed full of drama.

Now, are we moving into the final episodes of the series as a whole? We can feel there being a lot of questions about that and for good reason, mostly because a lot of the title character’s life is set in stone. We know that once upon a time, there was the plan for the show to make it to a season 3, but a plan does not equal an official renewal. Just know that there are a lot of pieces moving across the political chessboard at the moment, and we have to hope for some major surprises along the way.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get further TV reactions and reviews!

Below, you can check out full Marie Antoinette season 2 episode 7 synopsis with a few more insight as to what lies ahead:

Antoinette deals with personal grief. Political turmoil, a struggling economy, and personal attacks push Louis toward a nervous breakdown.

How is Louis going to deal with all that? Well, we know there are a lot of questions still all about that, and for a mighty good reason. All of this is going to bleed directly over into the finale, which can be described at the moment as follows: “Amid the revolution’s advance, Marie Antoinette struggles to support Louis’s rule. When he succumbs to depression, she steps up to rule in his place.”

This certainly doesn’t sound like the end of Marie Antoinette’s story, does it? There is so much more that we would like to see — with a lot of added character development that you don’t get from the history books.

What did you want to see moving into Marie Antoinette season 2 episode 7 on PBS?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







